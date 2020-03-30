COVID-19 Emergency Loans: Small Business Guide

Mar 31, 2020 - 6:15pm
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act allocated almost $350 billion to help small businesses keep workers employed amid the pandemic and economic downturn. Known as the Paycheck Protection Program, the initiative provides 100% federally guaranteed loans to small businesses.
Importantly, these loans may be forgiven if borrowers maintain their payrolls during the crisis or restore their payrolls afterward.
The administration has released initial guidelines; they are available at www.treasury.gov. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has issued this guide to help small businesses and self-employed individuals check eligibility and prepare to file for a loan. Small businesses and sole proprietors can begin applying on April 3. Independent contractors and self-employed individuals can apply beginning on April 10.
Download the Emergency Loans Guide
You can apply through any existing SBA 7(a) lender or through any federally insured depository institution, federally insured credit union, and Farm Credit System institution that is participating. Other regulated lenders will be available to make these loans once they are approved and enrolled in the program. You should consult with your local lender as to whether it is participating.
While the program is open until June 30, 2020, the government is advising borrowers to apply as soon as possible given the loan cap on the program.
You are eligible if you are:
In addition, some special rules may make you eligible:
REMEMBER: The 500-employee threshold includes all employees: full-time, part-time, and any other status.
In evaluating eligibility, lenders are directed to consider whether the borrower was in operation before February 15, 2020 and had employees for whom they paid salaries and payroll taxes or paid independent contractors.
Lenders will also ask you for a good faith certification that:
If you are an independent contractor, sole proprietor, or self-employed individual, lenders will also be looking for certain documents (final requirements will be announced by the government) such as payroll tax filings, Forms 1099-MISC, and income and expenses from the sole proprietorship.
Loans can be up to 2.5 x the borrower’s average monthly payroll costs, not to exceed $10 million.
For businesses not operational in 2019:
2.5 x Average total monthly payroll costs incurred for January and February 2020
SEASONAL EMPLOYERS:
Maximum loan = 2.5 x Average total monthly payments for payroll costs for the 12-week period beginning February 15, 2019 or March 1, 2019 (decided by the loan recipient) and ending June 30, 2019
Borrowers are eligible to have their loans forgiven.
A borrower is eligible for loan forgiveness equal to the amount the borrower spent on the following items during the 8-week period beginning on the date of the origination of the loan:
The loan forgiveness cannot exceed the principal.
The amount of loan forgiveness calculated above is reduced if there is a reduction in the number of employees or a reduction of greater than 25% in wages paid to employees. Specifically:
Reduction based on reduction of number of employees
Reduction based on reduction in salaries
Reductions in employment or wages that occur during the period beginning on February 15, 2020, and ending 30 days after enactment of the CARES Act, (as compared to February 15, 2020) shall not reduce the amount of loan forgiveness IF by June 30, 2020 the borrower eliminates the reduction in employees or reduction in wages.
The Treasury Department has more details and an Paycheck Protection Program loan application available for download (PDF).
Starting April 3, small businesses and sole proprietorships can apply for loans through existing SBA lenders. Starting April 10, independent contractors and self-employed individuals can apply for loans through existing SBA lenders. Other regulated lenders will be available to make these loans as soon as they are approved and enrolled in the program. Visit www.sba.gov for a list of SBA lenders. There is a funding cap, so the Treasury Department recommends applying as soon as possible.
For more guidance and resources for small businesses, visit www.uschamber.com/co